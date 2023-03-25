ASHTABULA — Students received a four-course meal and learned proper etiquette at the same time this week as After School Discovery Strive for Success hosted two dinners at Erie Intermediate School.
The dinner was provided by Sunset Transportation, which does some of the transportation work for the students, and ASD provided a lesson around the experience.
“We are looking for the best overall etiquette,” said Ellie Grable, a lead instructor for ASD as she explained the importance of following etiquette rules to earn the prize for the best table manners.
AFSD Executive Director Linda Coblitz said a short movie on etiquette was played and other educational materials were provided for students.
She said many families don’t often have a “sit-down” meal and it is important for the children to know how to act in such a setting.
“We want to show them the proper ways to [act],” Coblitz said.
She said the dinner was served by Sunset Transportation employees and included an appetizer, salad and bread, pasta and meatballs and dessert.
Local magician Jim Hathy performed. moving from table to table doing tricks as the children waited for their food.
Each table had an adult to help lead the conversation and explain dinner rules to the students, Coblitz said.
“I learned not to have your elbows on the table,” said Ana Lester, a fifth grader, between the first and second course.
“Don’t talk when you are chewing,” said fifth grader Connor Goudge said of his lesson at the event.
