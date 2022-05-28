Students spent a good portion of the school year learning how to give.
Youth Philanthropy groups from 10 different Ashtabula County high schools received money from the Ashtabula Foundation and the Conneaut Foundation and researched area non-profits before deciding how to allocate the money.
More than 45 non-profit organizations received grants after the students researched the groups, and in some cases, visited them and assisted in their mission.
All 10 Ashtabula County high schools participated in the program and nine are funded by receiving $5,000 each from the Ashtabula Foundation and the Conneaut program is funded by the Conneaut Foundation..
Ashtabula Foundation Associate Director Kelley Katon said the foundation reaches out to the schools at the start of the school year. She said they hold a kick-off meeting to start the process.
Carolyn Turn, president of the Ashtabula Foundation, said there were 150 students involved in the program this year.
Katon said it is a wonderful program that has been in place for more than a decade.
“We hope they [the students] continue when they become adults,” she said.
The 10 different high schools held ceremonies to present the checks to the organizations they chose to help.
“I want to thank the Ashtabula Foundation. We wouldn’t have had this opportunity without them,” said Pymatuning Valley High School Youth Philanthropy advisor Alexis DeLott.
Pymatuning Valley Junior Jenna Ray said she enjoyed having the opportunity to visit New Leaf United Methodist Church in Conneaut where the county chapter of “Blessings in a backpack” is run.
“We went in and packed the food,” she said of the assembly-line process that they used to create the meals for students to take home on weekends if there is a food insecurity issue in the home.
Faith Pickney, also a Pymatuning Valley High School student, said she learned a lot through the experience.
“I feel I learned money doesn’t grow on trees and it is important to ration money,” she said of how to pick which groups got the money.
The Geneva High School Youth Philanthropy group chose to grant Beatitude House $1,500; Geneva Area Neighborhood Progress $900; Geneva Food Pantry $1,600 and the G.O. Development Corp. $1,000.
The Edgewood High School group granted G.O. Development Corp. $750; Lighthouse Harvest Foundation $200; Hospice of the Western Reserve $750; Samaritan House $1,000; Maddox and Friends Cat Rescue $1,000; Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum $800 and H2O Missions $500.
Jefferson Area High School students chose to grant $2,000 to the Jefferson Area Little League; $1,000 Animal Welfare Center; $500 H20 Missions and $225 Valley Community Growth Connection.
The Ashtabula County Career and Technical Campus Career Center students chose to grant $2,000 to Country Neighbor; $1,500 to Cynthia Nye Marsh Hartsgrove Park; $575.34 to the Kingsville Public Library and $400 to My Neighborhood Collaborative.
The Conneaut High School group granted $830.01 to the Ashtabula Public Library, $2,000 to the Beatitude House; $1,000 to Blessings in a Backpack; $500 to the Boy Scouts of America; $1,290 to the Conneaut Outdoor Learning Center; $1,000 to the Conneaut Public Library; $839.56 to the Make a Wish Foundation; $900 to the Orwell City Recreational District and $1,640.43 to the Treasured Kids Foundation.
The St. John High School group chose to grant $442.50 to Ash/Craft Industries; $1,000 to Catholic Charities; $1,000 to the Community Counseling Center; $807.50 to the Good Karma Kitchen; $750 to the Hospice of the Western Reserve and $1,000 to the Mya Women’s Center.
The Pymatuning Valley High School students decided to grant $2,000 to the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center; $1,000 to Blessings in a Backpack; $1,500 to First Congregational Church of Christ and $500 to Spiderweb Inc.
Grand River Academy students chose to grant $1,500 to the Ashtabula Dream Center and $2,000 to Maddox and Friends Cat Rescue.
The youth philanthropy group at Grand Valley High School chose to grant $750 to the Mya Women’s Center; $458 to Valley Community Growth Connection; $839 to the Conversation Station; $2,000 to Country Neighbor; $554 to Ash/Craft Industries and $399 to Orwell United Methodist Church.
Lakeside High School students chose to grant $900 to Samaritan House; $800 to the Ashtabula Little League; $1,000 to the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League; $200 to the Ashtabula Arts Center; $500 to the Conversation Station; $600 to the Community Counseling Center and $1,000 to Catholic Charities.
