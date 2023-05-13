JEFFERSON — More than 1,000 students from all over Ashtabula County learned about agriculture on Friday morning at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
Ag Day is a way for young students to learn about where their food comes from and how they can experience learn more about the county’s agricultural operations, said Ashtabula County Extension Educator Jenna Hoyt.
“We want them to see and experience agriculture and the jobs (in the county), he said.
Abby Averill, a program assistant at the ACEE, said there were more than 300 volunteers that made the program run smoothly.
As the students got off their buses they were greeted by volunteers holding sign with the name of the teacher and school. They then escorted them to the various educational options throughout the fairgrounds.
Kingsville Elementary School Principal Tim Neal came by to check out the event. “This is the first time I”ve been here. It’s really neat,” he said.
