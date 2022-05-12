SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — Several students received minor injuries on Friday afternoon when an Ashtabula Area City Schools bus went into a ditch just after 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Plymouth-Gageville Road and Maple Road, said Sheffield Fire Chief Claude Kobernik.
None of the children were transported by emergency responders and parents "signed off" and took them home, Kobernik said.
"Once they got it [the bus] out, [the driver] could drive it, but it took two wreckers to get it out," he said.
Kobernik said the driver was trying to turn the bus and ended up in the ditch while backing up.
Kingsville Fire Department assisted during the incident.
