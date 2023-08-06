ASHTABULA — Hundreds of families got an early start on school preparation Saturday at G.O. Development Corp.
More than 553 children were signed up to receive supplies prior to the 11 a.m. start time at the Ashtabula agency on Station Avenue, said GODC Director Frances Norman.
More than 30 volunteers assisted at the event, with people lined up waiting to receive a backpack and other needed school supplies and some special treats.
The event was also sponsored by a variety of businesses and organizations and included help from Youth Opportunities workers.
“They are getting backpacks, school supplies and shoes,” said Drew Thomas, a member of the organization’s board of directors.
He said a raffle for bicycles took place in the gymnasium of the facility, which offers assistance to area residents throughout the year.
G.O. Development Corp. provides meals for the hungry, recreational opportunities and a huge Christmas party each year.
In addition to the supplies, families also had the opportunity to get a grill-cooked hot dog and ice cream for the children.
Thomas said the event takes a burden off families struggling to keep up with inflation.
Kayla Parker agreed.
“It is not cheap,” she said of all the supplies needed to prepare a child for a new school year.
Sydney Coleman said she is going to school and is not able to work as many hours, so the program is very helpful for her family.
Several Ashtabula County officials participated in the event with county treasurer Angi Maki-Cliff helping coordinate sign up and commissioners Kathryn Whittington and Casey Kozlowski assisting with distribution of health products.
The event included large tents that would have helped keep people dry in case of rain and provided an orderly path to receive all the items offered.
