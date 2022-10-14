PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Area high school students had the opportunity to get outside to enjoy nature and learn at the same time this week at Indian Trails Park.
The After School Discovery botany compatition fall tree identification event was held in the shadow of the nation’s longest covered bridge. The park is located underneath the bridge and along the Ashtabula River.
Students from Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus, Geneva, Lakeside and Pymatuning Valley high schools worked to identify 29 different trees, said Pat Seymour, a master gardener who has helped develop the program for many years.
The tree competition is organized by Mary Howe, who has been involved for many years and also assists in a spring wildflower competition.
“I like taking the kids around. I enjoy working with kids that like the outdoors,” said Cheryl Petro, also a master gardener.
Hannah Beaver, a sophomore at Lakeside, said she enjoys being outside.
“I think it is really relaxing. It is cool to be out in the fresh air,” she said.
The students meet the helpers in the parking lot of the lower portion of the park and then go tree to tree to identify them.
“I do love the kids. I enjoy seeing them outside,” Seymour said.
She said the students are given a book to assist their search.
“We try to get them to a system identification process,” Seymour said.
she said the plan is for the students to learn something fun and scientific at the same time.
Pymatuning Valley and Geneva each sent one team to the competition and A-Tech and Lakeside each sent two.
The winners will be announced later and receive awards during a luncheon in the spring, said After School Discovery Executive Director Linda Coblitz.
“It opens up a part of our community to the students,” Coblitz said.
