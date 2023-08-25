A wide variety of emotions hit students, parents, teachers and administrators at schools throughout Ashtabula County as the first day of class became a reality in numerous districts.
Students stopped teachers and administrators during the first day of school seeking directions to a new classroom. School office workers were also asked a variety of questions and provided schedule copies for those in need.
Some district officlals said they planned to concentrate on increasing attendancew, which have been down since the coronavirus pandemic.
Several districts have added employees to help teachers create the best possible lesson plans and many schools have provided more safety training and equipment.
At Jefferson Elementary School, shouts of joy could be heard throughout the school yard when students saw their new playground for the first time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.