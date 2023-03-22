CONNEAUT — There was a lot celebrate at the Conneaut Arts Center on Tuesday afternoon as the new director, David Jones, kicked off a luncheon honoring student artists.
The decades-long tradition continued on Tuesday as the young artists were honored for their efforts through the Conneaut Rotary Club, which has long co-sponsored the event with the arts center.
“It’s really nice that they continue this,” said Penny Armeni who was the director of the CAC for more than two decades.
Armeni said she did not remember when the art show started, but has great memories of the event.
More than 180 pieces of art from a variety of mediums were displayed throughout the arts center and will be available for public viewing until the end of the month.
Jones, who has been on the job for three weeks, said he is excited about connecting the community to the arts center and this is one good way to accomplish the task.
“We want to bring in people from all walks of life,” he said.
Jones said he is a 2008 graduate of Jefferson Area High School and a long-time resident of Ashtabula. He earned his degree at Kent State University and has been an actor and an author.
The art show participants came from Conneaut Are City Schools, Buckeye Local Schools and Ashtabula Area City Schools. Three area residents judged the contest for the arts center.
Elizabeth Ginn, an art teacher at Grand River Academy, Ellen Kolman, an Ashtabula children’s author, and Eliza Wolfe, an artist from Girard, Pa., chose the winners of the art show.
Zach Freeman, president of the Conneaut Rotary Club, opened the luncheon before handing the microphone over to Jones.
“Anything we do with the kids I look forward to,” Freeman said.
“Today is a celebration of our community,” Jones said.
He said the students dedicated countless hours to creating the art work.
Jones also said the arts center is seeking ways to helps students explore their artistic talents. He thanked the Rotary Club for its involvement in the art show.
Pam Simpson, president of the CAC board of directors, said she always looks forward to the show.
“It is just part of our mission as an arts center to support all the artists, even budding artists,” she said.
Simpson said it is also a great way for the community to see the arts center and realize the offerings available to area residents.
