Boating continues to grow as a way to enjoy the outdoors, according to those involved in area boating businesses.
"We are up over last year," said Ron Rashavy,owner of PortSide Marine in Conneaut.
He said the boating business had a large growth spurt during the coronavirus pandemic as people looked for ways to be socially distanced and have a good time.
That trend has continued during the last year as well," Rishavy said. "People want recreation."
"We sold everything on the lot," Rishavy said. He said the used boat business was also doing well.
Rishavy said boaters are willing to spend money, but are being judicious about their purchases.
"People are more cautious with money ... they are cost-conscious," he said.
Rishavy said some boats have been already removed from Lake Erie and are being winterized but many stay in the water until Oct. 10.
Walleye fishing is a big part of the boating experience with charter companies often running two tours a day in the heart of the season. Many captains work out of Ashtabula Harbor while others leave from Geneva State Park Marina or Conneaut Harbor.
Boating was also highlighted in late July during the Wine and Walleye boat parade that featured many boats from Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties as thousands watched in preparation for fireworks that followed.
"We had a great year and the walleye fishing was phenomenal," said Anne Wesch, general manager of the Geneva State Park Marina. She said perch have become a much smaller part of the fishing experience with walleye dominating the waters.
Dock space often becomes a challenge for boaters who come from all over northeastern Ohio and Pennsylvania.
"We were sold out and we have 75 names on the waiting list," she said.
Wesch said sailboat race from Painesville to Geneva and back highlighted the past weekend through the Grand River Sailing Club.
Wesch said many boaters remove their boats by Labor Day while others stay well into October. "They have to be out by Oct. 31, she said.
