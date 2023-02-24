SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A Strings Abound! concert featuring nationally acclaimed violin artist Andrew Sords will be held at 7 p.m. March 9 at Lakeside High School.
Sords will be joined by pianist Elizabeth DeMio and violinist Mari Sato. They will unite to perform a program of diverse repertoire, including Bach, Vivaldi and Khatchaturian.
Students from the Ashtabula Arts Center string studio of Carol Linsenmeier will also perform as part of the concert, including the Ashtabula Arts Center HeARTStrings (adult student ensemble) and a youth violin quartet with organist Gary Yost at the LHS Kimball pipe organ.
Strings Abound! is presented by the Lakeside Society for the Performing Arts in collaboration with the Ashtabula Area City Schools, in partnership with the Ashtabula Arts Center and support from the Ashtabula Foundation.
The event sponsor is James E. Mayer, Jr. Admission is free of charge with donations accepted.
