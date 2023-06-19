JEFFERSON — Strawberries were not the only attraction at the Jefferson Depot Strawberry Festival on Saturday.
The historic depot grounds were filled with people learning about history and buying crafts in addition to eating strawberry shortcake.
“This is the first time we’ve been here. This is a good home-school event,” said Rochelle Hartle of Orwell. She said her children were checking out all of the historic information on the walls of depot after knocking down some strawberry shortcake.
Kasey Benetka, of Geneva, said her family recently moved back to the area and is trying to do a lot of the local events. “It is great,” she said.
The historic depot village includes 13 restored buildings from seven different townships and villages throughout the area. The event is the depot committee’s main annual fundraiser.
“Last year was good, this year is even better,” said John Wooding who is the chairman of the committee.
The 14th building is awaiting a foundation and more funding after the building that was transported in pieces from Andover to the village. “The next things is the roof, and that will take some grant money,” Wooding said.
Wooding said the committee made more than 1000 shortcakes and sliced 500 pounds of strawberries for the big weekend.
He said “Early America Live” is scheduled for July 8 and 9 at the depot site with a family coming in to provide a variety of demonstrations related to life in the 1890s.
“Each building has its own unique history,” Wooding said during an opening ceremony.
Jean Dutton, who has been involved in the leadership of the depot preservation group, cut a ribbon to officially open the festival. She thanked all the people who helped make the festival possible and the restorations possible.
