ASHTABULA — The Straw Hat Theatre production of “Tuck Everlasting” opens Friday, July 21.
Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tucks, a family that has become immortal, does she get more than she could have imagined.
When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tucks’ unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life.
As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.
Winnie Foster will be played by Carson Nick on July 21, 23, and 29, and by Dymphna Perts on July 22, 28, and 30.
Mae Tuck will be played by understudy Haley Skaggs on July 23.
Performance dates: July 21-23 and 28-30. All Straw Hat Theatre performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Advance Sale Tickets: Adult $15, Senior/Student/Military $13, Child 2-12 $11. For tickets at the door (if available), add $2. Pay What You Can pricing is available for all performances. Order tickets at (440) 964-3396 or ashtabulaartscenter.org.
Presented by arrangement with Concord TheatricalsBook by Claudia Shear and Tim FederleMusic by Chris MillerLyrics by Nathan TysenBased on the novel “Tuck Everlasting” by Natalie BabbittDirected by Ave Warren LoweMusic Directed by Ashley Nelling & Nora GiangolaStraw Hat Theatre 2023 is sponsored by KeyBank
Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
