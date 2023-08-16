ANDOVER — A community project was opened to the public on Tuesday morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Storybook Trail, located just east of the Andover Public Library building.
“Seven years ago we did our first story trail. It was laminated pages on a tomato steak,” said Andover Library Public Library Director Nancy Logan.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said she had the opportunity to experience a storybook trail at Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine’s private residence and decided a trail needed to come to Ashtabula County.
Whittington helped spearhead efforts with Logan, area businesses, the village of Andover, the Ashtabula Foundation and many other partners.
“My heart is full right now. This project means a lot to me,” she said while opening the ceremony. She said the partnership to make the dream a reality also included the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
“We have 2,848 children enrolled who receive books each month,” she said of the organization that helps families encourage their children to read and gives them resources to make it a reality.
Logan said there has been so much support for the program. She said Andover Village Administrator Richard Mead was extremely helpful in helping her create the footprint for the trail that is about 300 longs and circles property just east of the library.
“We have 16 kiosks all together,” Logan said of the contraptions that hold the story. She said the Ashtabula Foundation provided funds to buy and place the kiosks.
She said local contractors and A-Tech were also significant partners in the project.
More than 70 people attended the ribbon cutting at the entrance to the trail from Route 6. Before and after the ceremony people walked around the trail to check out the book placed in the kiosks last week.
Logan said library workers intend to change the story in the kiosks at least four times a year.
