KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — A little rain didn't bother the characters officially opening the Kingsville Public Library's summer reading activities.
A variety of people, dressed as book characters, gathered outside the library on a rainy, windy Friday afternoon to celebrate the opening of Storybook Park with a ribbon cutting. The park, and accompanying story walk, were started last year due to a desire for creative, engaging program during a pandemic said A.J. Petros, adult services coordinator for the library.
She proclaimed the park open in the form of a unicorn as the ribbon was cut with a steady rain beating down on the participants.
"We couldn't have our movies in the park (last year)," she said of the start of the process that has continued into a popular second year program.
Lori Stewart, youth services coordinator, said a book about Jane Goodall was chosen to highlight the program. She said the summer reading program is focused on chimpanzees this year.
Petros said an estimated 300 families participated in the Storybook program last year. She said there are new large book covers for the 2021 edition.
The movies in the park is scheduled to restart this year with a sunset movie to be shown June 25.
"Fantastic beast and where to find them" is scheduled to kick off the summer and a community wide program is planned.
Petros said a scavenger hunt is planned for the week before the movie.
"We have asked businesses to create beasts. ... The community has really jumped on board. This is really cool," she said.
While on the scavenger hunt people can use their smart phones to scan a QR code to receive information on a particular beast. The library is also starting the summer program on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on June 12, Petros said. She said the event is for parents and children.
Petros said the children get to enjoy using recycled materials to create a toy, or a game, and the parents do some of the manual labor and learn of how the project relates to state educational goals.
Greg Church, president elect of the Ashtabula Rotary Club, said he is impressed with the library's creating programming. Petros said the club paid for the materials for last year's story walk programming.
"The official Story Walk program was created by a couple of librarians," Petros said. She said the program does cost money to pay for copyrighted material from the program and residuals to book authors.
