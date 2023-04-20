ASHTABULA — Leonard Stepp, Jr., who has served as interim president of the Ashtabula County Medical Center Healthcare System since December, has been named the new president and chief executive officer.
Stepp said he’s excited about this new journey and the confidence everyone has shown in him.
“This is a great organization in a wonderful community,” he said. “It is an honor to work alongside the teams of caregivers at ACMC, ACMC Regional Home Health and Glenbeigh and to help our patients receive the care they need.”
Stepp was a member of the executive team at ACMC from 2011-19, having served initially as the vice president of the Ashtabula Clinic.
While at ACMC, he was named vice president of health system advancement and then senior vice president of administration.
“Leonard has a great knowledge of ACMC and the Ashtabula County community and we’re pleased to have him in this leadership role,” said Dr. Donald A. Malone, Jr., president of Cleveland Clinic Ohio Hospitals and Family Health Centers.
“During Leonard’s time at ACMC, he was instrumental in the development of three community-based health centers and increased the number of employed providers at the hospital by more than 100 percent.”
Stepp left ACMC to become the chief operating officer of Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital. He will be assisting Cleveland Clinic with a transition plan for Euclid Hospital.
He brings 23 years of healthcare operations, leadership, business development, and strategic planning to ACMC Healthcare System.
Stepp holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration.
“The board of directors is happy to welcome Leonard back to the ACMC Healthcare System,” said Nancy Kister, chairperson of the ACMC Board of Directors.
“He is highly respected by our medical staff and caregivers and his previous experience with ACMC, Glenbeigh and ACMC Regional Home Health is an asset to our organization and our community.”
