By WARREN DILLAWAY
COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Tournament started in the 1930s.
The tournament had a few girl participants in recent years, but there was not an officially sanctioned girls state tournament ... until this weekend.
Conneaut’s Mollie Rozalski was one over several hundred girls that were part of history over the weekend by competing against other girls in Columbus.
In the interview room at the Schottenstein Center, the competitors explained how excited they were to be a part of the first state tournament.
Toby Dunlap has been around area wrestling for more than 50 years, and is excited about the girls involvement in the state tournament.
Dunlap graduated from Fairport Harbor High School in 1974. He is now the director of officiating development for the OHSAA.
Dunlap went to district three times, but never made it to Columbus. He said he began coming to he state meet as an official in 1991. Dunlap also saw his son finish third in 2005.
Dunlap said the top echelon of Ohio high school wrestling is better than ever, but the middle level competition has waned a bit with fewer participants.
Dunlap said he believes girls involved in the sport may help save the sport.
He added wrestling is the only high school sport that has increased participation nationwide because more girls are competing.
Conneaut head wrestling coach Keith Sherman said he hopes to get a lot more girls involved in wrestling in the seasons to come.
The tournament opened doors to girls that were totally closed for decades, but cracked open during the last several years with a coach’s association state tournament.
The young women spoke highly that they were now on equal footing with the boys.
