JEFFERSON — The State of Ohio Department of Taxation this week released finalized Current Agricultural Use Valuation (CAUV) values for Ohio soil types.
The CAUV program for 2024 shows with increases in values for most soil types, according to Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas.
“CAUV is a tax savings program for land that produces agricultural products by valuing the soil types of the farm for taxation purposes,” he said. “CAUV soil values consider the cost to produce the crops and average crop market prices which leads to a lower value than if the auditor were to assign a traditional market value.”
Thomas said changes in value do not match changes in taxes dollar for dollar.
“We want property owners to be prepared for the coming changes,” he said. “We’ll be hosting webinars, meetings, and other opportunities to discuss these changes.”
Every three years the state of Ohio releases new CAUV values for counties in a property value update. Ashtabula is doing that this year. Over the past several updates, values have stayed relatively consistent since they spiked in 2014 and the state changed their formula, Thomas said.
However, 2023 however will be a year of large increases to CAUV values in comparison to current values from 2020 in Ashtabula County.
“The formula used by the state of Ohio takes into account farm data from Ohio farmers over the past five years and we see that as with everything else today, prices and amounts have increased in comparison to 2020,” he said.
Ashtabula County has 108,214 acres in CAUV cropland and woodlands with 68 different soil types. The state updates values for every three years.
The most popular soil type in Ashtabula County for cropland with 39,688 acres is MhA — mill silt loam. This soil value will change from $350 an acre to $1,090 an acre in value, a 311 percent increase, he said.
“The CAUV value will still be significantly less than market value and farmers will still see a large savings being in CAUV,” he said. “But just like what we are seeing with market values and the real estate market being very hot these past three years, the state is mandating these value increases also.”
Taxpayers can review the new soil values on the auditor’s website in GIS or the property page for a parcel clicking CAUV/Ag District.
“We are still working on the State Mandated Triennial property value process with the State of Ohio and our third-party appraisal firm,” Thomas said. “Just like with CAUV value changes, once we know numbers for property values in 2023, I will release them and we will do postcards and outreach to educate folks as soon as possible.”
The new values are as of Jan. 1, 2023 and will impact the tax bills that arrive in January 2024. Opportunities to discuss the new values will be indicated on the post cards arriving in the mail later this year.
For more information, call the auditor at 440-576-3785 or email djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us
