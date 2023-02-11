The winter flow of life at Geneva and Pymatuning state parks allows visitors to use the facilities,but in a much more relaxed way than during the busy summer months at the two properties on opposite ends of Ashtabula County.
At Geneva State Park, work has started on new campsites that will replace cabins and visitors regularly spend time at the park’s beach during the winter months. Ice formations along the shoreline bring visitors to see the unique creations.
The park’s bike trail is often active with walkers, runners and the occasional brave bicyclist when snow melts from the path.
At Pymatuning State Park, a variety of maintenance work is accomplished at cabins in the park and docks are stored online until the weather warms enough to place them into the water.
Ice fishing is often a winter activity, but a relatively warm winter has left ice too thin for the winter hobby.
