The Geneva and Pymatuning state parks are a huge drawing card for area residents and tourists alike.
The Geneva State Park provides a variety of recreational experiences from camping to boating and is in close proximity to a wide variety of entertainment options in Geneva-on-the-Lake.
The park is a chosen recreation area all year round but is especially active in the summer and early fall.
Geneva State Park Manager Gary Gerrone said there will be a great new addition to the park this summer. "We will have a naturalist on staff," Gerrone said.
Gerrone said the staff addition will allow for a larger amount of programming to occur onsite. He said a pavilion along Lake Erie near the Cedar Cabins will be used as a center for the naturalist and next year will be come a nature center when the cabins are eliminated.
In 2023 the 12 cabins are scheduled for demolition and 20 new campsites with access to electric, water and sanitation will be constructed, Gerrone said.
An emphasis on the inland trails at the state park will be developed this year as well, Gerrone said. "We are not just a lake shore park," he said.
The park's marina will also see see some important additions this year, Gerrone said. He said the marina won a platinum designation for clean marine practices and will debut two new environment friendly amenities this year.
He said a "skimmer" will be used to clean the waters in and around the marina and a new boat washing station will provide the best environmental results. "It (the water and residue) all went down the sanitary line. This new (station) will filter that water and recycle it," he said.
Pymatuning State Park Manager Christoper Reeher said the park has seen sustained substantial increase in traffic and he expects that trend to continue.
"During the pandemic our visits went through the roof," Reeher said. He said the growth was year round and appears to be sustainable.
Reeher said people are drawn to explore the outdoors year round. He said people enjoy hiking the park's roads and trails in the winter and a growing group of photographers love to come and take pictures throughout the year.
Last year a new nature center was opened at the front of the campground at 7514 Pymatuning Lake Road. "The center features museum quality displays and activities that focus on conservation topics, wildlife and pollinators.
Improvement to the bark are also underway in 2022 with boat dock replacements constructed at Birch's Landing and New Bowers boat launches, Reeher said. He said a new marina concessionaire will be renting boats and boat dock rentals.
Reeher said improvements to the park's lighting have occurred with IED lighting placed and motion sensors added to portions of the campground as well.
In addition to the cabins available for rent throughout the year Reeher said the campground itself has a section that is open 12 months a year.
"Winter activities at Pymatuning State Park include ice fishing, hiking, hunting and camping," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.