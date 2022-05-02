A change in Ohio law regarding how school boards may contest property evaluation is not expected to have overarching impact on Ashtabula County, said Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas.
Thomas said the County Auditors’ Association of Ohio backed an original bill that was to make sure school boards notify property owners that the school district is filing a complaint against the valuation of their property.
“We are still trying to analyze how this will affect our office,” Thomas said.
One of the key changes that school boards will now face is a school district that has filed a counter-complaint on property values from appealing the decision to a board of revision.
Thomas said the issue is not as important in Ashtabula County as in other areas. “This is the lowest year we have had [in awhile],” he said.
Thomas said there were only 85 contested properties last year and only 15 were by school boards. He said most years have about 200 contested properties.
He said in other counties there have been an exorbitant amount of contested issues.
Thomas said there will likely be an increased, statewide, tax burden going to small commercial operations compared to large commercial businesses.
One of the original concerns regarding the relationships between school districts and property owners was side deals with a property owner paying a school district to dismiss, not file, or settle a counter-complaint, Thomas said. He said the practice was legal but the legislature decided it was not a good practice.
Pymatuning Valley Local Schools Treasurer Thomas Brockway said the new law will likely have an impact in commercial property evaluation. He also said he has full confidence in the county auditor’s office.
He said the 30-day time period to challenge a property evaluation would be something new. “We would essentially have to call a special session [of the school board] to evaluate the property,” Brockway said.
Ashtabula Area City Schools Treasurer Mark Astorino said the school district does not have a lot of properties that they contest, but the process could be a financial challenge relating to larger commercial properties.
Astorino said the district only contests three or four property evaluations a year. He said the new process will make prompt review important with the shorter timetable.
The district will have to pass an ordinance to contest a property and get an attorney involved in the process, Astorino said.
Conneaut Area City Schools Treasurer Jackie Miranda said the bill adds an additional burden on the district.
Miranda said the district traditionally only disputed the value of commercial properties. “They’re trying to keep the burden off the residential community as much as possible,” she said.
The bill creates a number of timelines and thresholds districts will have to meet, Miranda said.
“It’s going to require an additional layer of awareness,” Miranda said. “In the past we were notified by the county.”
The district administration will have to be more proactive about paying attention to challenges to property valuations, Conneaut Area City Schools Superintendent Lori Riley said.
Geneva Area City Schools Treasurer Kevin Lillie said the district generally files counter-complaints after large reductions are requested in property values.
“Commercial properties especially, if things happen that they’re constantly getting reduced, it just pushes more and more of that tax liability onto the residential property tax owners,” Lillie said.
The district will have to find out how they will learn of newly filed complaints with large reductions in value, in order to be able to be party to the hearing, he said.
“I think the bill was totally unnecessary,” Lillie said. “There has always been a board of revision process in place, and it has worked, and it has worked well.”
Ashtabula County auditors have done a good job to make sure that valuations are consistent, Lillie said.
