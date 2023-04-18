Three members of the Star Beacon newsroom team have been named as finalists in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors contest for their work during 2022.
Reporter Shelley Terry is a finalist in the Best Columnist and Best Explanatory Reporting categories in Division II. Terry has been a multiple APME award winner over the years, including winning first place in both the Best Explanatory Reporting and Best Feature Writer categories for 2020 and 2021.
Terry’s finalist honors this year were for her weekly “Terry Cloth” slice-of-life column and a story on Ohio’s permit-less carry gun law, which went into effect in 2022.
Reporter Brian Haytcher is a finalist in the Best Digital Project category in Division II for his video reporting on the 2022 D-Day Conneaut event. Haytcher placed third previously for a 2019 story on the death of Sgt. Thomas Cole Walker in a U.S. Army training accident.
Star Beacon Editor Ed Puskas is a finalist in the Best Editorial Writer category. His editorials took first place in Division II each of the last two years.
This year’s Ohio APME winners will be announced on Sunday, May 7 during the organization’s annual awards banquet in Columbus.
In addition, Puskas and Terry each were finalists in the Columnist of the Year category in Division II in the recent Best of CNHI editorial competition for 2022.
CNHI is the parent company of the Star Beacon and 88 other newspapers across the United States
”It is always rewarding to see the efforts of our team recognized, but it is especially rewarding when their work is recognized in a contest of their peers,” said Star Beacon Publisher Sharon Sorg. “I couldn’t be more proud of the work our team does each day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.