The dilapidated building that for decades housed the popular Garfield Restaurant was demolished Monday to make room for a Dollar General Market.
Although the building was in terrible shape, many locals, including myself, felt a pang of nostalgia for the restaurant once known for its delicious onion rings, fresh pies, chicken, steak and chops.
As a handful of residents watched how quickly the building came down; everyone on-site agreed it was too decrepit to salvage.
I returned to the Star Beacon and searched our oldest files for the history of Garfield Restaurant — the place my grandmother and her sister (my great-aunt) dined in the 1960s and early 70s whenever my aunt visited from her home in Chardon.
Sometimes, if I was lucky, my grandparents would take me there to eat. Of course, I liked the pies best of all!
The following history is courtesy of the Star Beacon’s news articles at the time:
The restaurant, originally called Clampitts’ after owner Clifford Clampitt, was gutted by fire in October 1950.
In 1951, Cleveland resident, Nick Copanos, and Donald Garfield of Euclid refurbished the restaurant and reopened for business.
Garfield, who was appointed manager, changed the name to Garfield Restaurant.
Garfield managed two Cleveland restaurants operated by Copanos. He told the Star Beacon he planned to move to Ashtabula.
Seven months later, in November 1953, Garfield sold his interest in the restaurant and full management to Copanos, who came to this country from Greece in 1911 with seven cents in his pocket.
Copanos added a new room to the building, which accommodated 35-40 more patrons. He called it the “Vogue Room” and claimed it would be “modern in every way,” with carpeting and indirect lighting, according to the Star Beacon.
Copanos said he planned to use it for private parties and overflow on busy days.
Assisting Copanos in operation of the establishment was Rose Graves and Arlene Dalrymple, both of Ashtabula.
The Vogue Room opened in January 1954, with a red and green motif.
In 1958, the Star Beacon ran a photo of Garfield’s head hostess, Madelon McCormack, giving a talk on “menu practice” to waitresses and hostesses. She instructed them in how to deal with the public and provide better service.
Restaurant manager, James Lampros, and Wanda Yuhasz, night hostess, also were in the photo.
In spring of 1960, Copanos and his wife, Athena, traveled to Greece on a two-month goodwill tour. During their five-week stay in Greece, the couple distributed brochures on the port of Ashtabula and letters from Ashtabula City Manager C.D. Lambros.
Garfield Restaurant underwent a second expansion to the dining area in October 1961. The new room boasted new tables and chairs and air conditioning — a rare luxury at the time.
Two years later, Copanos celebrated 50 years in the restaurant business with a cake-cutting ceremony at the restaurant. Lampros and head hostess Lucille Christian took part in the event.
Eventually, Copanos retired and sold it to Thomas and Robert Acierno, brothers from Ashtabula.
Thomas and his wife previously owned Balkan Bakery on West Avenue and Robert was a security guard at Olin Corp. for 16 years.
“We intend to keep everything the same,” Thomas Acierno was quoted as saying.
The last clipping I discovered was dated March 24, 1983, when the Aciernos closed the restaurant and put it up for sale.
I moved to Florida in January 1983, so I do not know what occurred after that. But I hope my digging around in the old files gave many of my faithful readers a pleasant trip back in time.
Have a great day!
You can reach staff writer Shelley Terry at sterry@starbeacon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.