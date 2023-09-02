Area law enforcement officials, and others connected to the law and order community, said public behavior has not changed radically since the 2021 changes in Ohio’s “stand your ground” law.
A stand your ground law signed into law in 2008, which allowed self defense without retreat inside one’s home, was updated in 2020 and went into effect in 2021 allowing people to use deadly force to protect themselves outside their homes.
People finding themselves in a potential life threatening event still have to show they had a right to be where they were when an incident occurred, did not start an altercation, according to the law,
They also have to be able to articulate why they feared for their lives.
Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said he has not seen behavior change much in the slightly more than two years it has been in effect.
A july 9 shooting in Geneva left a man dead, but an Ashtabula County Grand Jury sent back a “no bill for the shooter saying self defense was a legitimate concern for the man.
Niemi said it is important for people people to only use a weapon as the last possibility. He did, however, say each situation is different especially if another person introduces a weapon into the equation.
“Your best tool is verbal communication,” he said.
Niemi said de-escalation is the key not only for police officers but citizens as well.
Ashtabula County attorney Malcom Stewart Douglas said he has represented people successfully in self defense cases but not since the law broadened the scope of self defense.
“I have not seen any changes in people’s behavior,” he said.
He said the 2020 legislation actually cleared up some confusion in the former law. “Realistically the new law just codified existing case law and was able to take out some of the guess work,” Douglas said.
He also said it is wise for people to find ways not to escalate situations.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said he has not seen much of a change in behavior as well.
“I have not noticed any change in the city of Ashtabula, [but] I am sure it will come,” he said.
Stell said it is always better to avoid a conflict with someone, if possible. He also said it is not only police that need to de-escalate situations but citizens as well.
“Nobody wants to back down. You are the smart one for backing down not necessarily the cowardly one. That way everybody leaves alive,” he said.
