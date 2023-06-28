Stacy Gancos has been teaching at Lakeside High School for 23 years, but about 10 years ago something changed.
A student’s grandmother asked Gancos a huge favor. The woman’s daughter was going into a court-ordered rehab program and she was concerned that her granddaughter would end up being placed in foster care.
The grandmother asked Gancos if she would be willing to take in her granddaughter.
Gancos never hesitated and the girl stayed with her for about six months.
During the next school year, a similar situation arose and Gancos was asked to take in a student whose parent had been incarcerated.
Again, she agreed.
Today, Gancos is the woman behind STACY’S House. The name stands for “Serving Today’s Ashtabula County Youth.”
“What happened by accident is now a thing,” Gancos said.
STACY’s House provides temporary housing for students in need, but the 501c3 organization has evolved into more since its inception with assistance of Drew Thomas, the board president for GO Community Development. The fund Gancos and Thomas established is used for things the kids need, including temporary housing, but also everyday essentials.
Gancos said kids can turn to STACY’s House for to wash clothes, shower and obtain personal items like toiletries.
During the school year STACY’S house offers homework help and has a clothing closet for regular clothes and formal wear for school dances. Stacy’s husband, Ed, also joins in by cooking “Sunday dinner” a few times a month, opening their home to whoever would like a hot meal.
“If you can’t come to the dinner, the dinner comes to you,” Stacy Gancos said.
She and her husband drive around town brining food to those who ask.
Fernando Cotts, a former Lakeside student, credits Gancos for making a major difference in his life.
“She helped me become a better person, a better man, a better leader,” Cotts said. “Growing up I wasn’t in the best shape, I wasnt around the best crowd and I couldn’t see a future in my eyes.”
Fernando says his junior year of high school was the worst year of his life. He was failing all of his classes and felt hopeless. He was actually no longer a student in the Ashtabula Area City Schools when he took a chance and contacted Gancos, who had been one of his teachers in seventh grade.
“I decided to take a risk,” Cotts said, asking Gancos, “Am I able to move in with you to better my life and finish high school the right way?”
Again, Gancos agreed to take in a young person in need.
Cotts returned to Lakeside in the middle of his junior year. At the time, he had Fs in every class. But after re-enrolling, he passed 11th grade and joined the track team.
Things really picked up for Cotts as a senior.
“My last year was amazing, I had an awesome basketball season, met some great friends, became prom king, and graduated high school with great grades,” he said.
Cotts said he owes it all to Gancos, who was willing to take him in at his lowest point.
Gancos says she ultimately wants the students to know she is there to support them.
“I haven’t missed a football game in eight years,” she said. “I want to be there for kids who dont have anyone there.”
STACY’s House has a place for kids to play basketball, work out or even just hang out.It features a barn of exercise equipment that was donated for the kids to use. She also hosts an end-of-year field day for students with good grades.
STACY’s house is practically a rec center for the youth. She is able to keep this program going with the help of her husband and some former students.
“What’s really cool is the kids we’ve helped in the past give back,” Gancos said.
