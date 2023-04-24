ORWELL — St. Mary’s Church will be welcoming Father Larry Richards, a popular conference speaker, author, radio host and television guest to speak on “living Easter Joy,” according to information released by church leaders.
“The purpose of the talk is to help all people grow in their love for God and give them hope, joy, and direction in their daily lives through the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ,” said Father David Bridling, administrator at the church.
The event is free to the public and is scheduled for one hour starting at 7 p.m. on April 25 at the church, located at 103 North Maple Street, in Orwell.
A goodwill offering will be accepted for parish ministries.
Richards has conducted hundreds of parish missions, group conference and spiritual retreats.
“Too many people are hurting and have lost hope in our world. The message of Easter is the shining light of hope and joy in our dark world. Father Larry is a gifted speaker and ‘keeps it real’ in his talks. We are excited to have him share his time with our parishioners and our guests,” Bridling said.
The program is a continuation of the parish’s Centennial celebration.
“The story of Easter is needed more than ever. In our world of confusion and lack of clarity, Father Larry will share the message of hope of the resurrection and how to carry it in our everyday lives,” said Deacon James Kovats.
