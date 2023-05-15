CLEVELAND — Years of work are paying off for 2006 Saint John High School graduate T.J. Sandella.
Sandella and friend Jad Adkins decided to pull the trigger on making a feature film about a decade ago.
The long, difficult process is nearing an end as the pair are close to completing crowdsourcing options to raise $30,000 for post production costs that will help make the final product a reality and prepare for possible acceptance to film festivals, Sandella said.
Contributions may be made at https://seedandspark.com/fund/batterseafilm, Sandella said. He said the money will be used for final editing, sound work, assembly of the film and the creation of a score for the film.
The site indicates more than $25,000 has been donated to the project through the site in the last 18 days. “We are doing really well,” he said of the donations made to complete the project.
Sandella got his undergraduate degree from Walsh University in 2010 and a masters degree in creative writing from Georgia College in 2013.
“I’ve always been a huge film nerd but my concentration was in poetry,” Sandella said. He said he published a book of poetry two years ago.
Sandella said he and Adkins got together about 10 years ago and decided to “go for it”.
“[During] the early days we were learning the craft,” Sandella said. He said there was a lot of writing and re-writing.
The process included several times where they erased all their work and started all over again.
He said a small crew of about 15 people eventually participated in the project with everybody taking on multiple roles.
Sandella said the movie was filmed in North Carolina, where Adkins lives, but features Ohio siblings dealing with the death of a parent after being estranged for 15 years.
“Battersea” is the title of the film that used three actors and all the other people connected to the film serving as extras. He said the two actors are extremely talented.
“It was a small intimate setting,” he said of the filming. Sandella said they decided to keep the filming at one site to reduce the costs of making the film.
Now that a good portion of the crowdsourcing funding has come in they will start the final stages of the project. “We can pay editors now,” he said.
The group hopes to complete the project by fall in time for many of the film festivals. “We have high expectations. We are going to focus on the big ones,” he said of the film festivals that include Tribeca in New York City, Sun Dance in Park City, UT and Toronto.
“We have 10 on our list,” he said.
“It is an Ohio story. Two characters that have Midwestern values,” Sandella said.
The collaboration was complete Sandella said of his work with Adkins. “It was a true partnership,” he said.
Sandella said they would meet in-person every couple of months and the rest was done through other means of communication.
“Many years of blood, sweat, and tears went into this film,” he said. Sandella said he is happy to share the story with people from his hometown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.