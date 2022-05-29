Tyler Cathcart, Ryan Elrod, Natalie Fowler, Ian Fuentes, Adrianna Gonzalez, Joshua Gottwig, Andrew Grippi, Ariana Hernandez, Kaden Johnston, Darron Jones, Anthony Keck, Domnic Keck, Tommy Kirk, Rodrigo Llamas, Devyn Mercilliott, Lily Nagy, Anastasia Shevchik, Andrew Willians and Nathan Wilms.
St. John Class of 2022
- Two wounded overnight in three shootings in Ashtabula
- UPS driver found dead at Pilot gas station in Austinburg
- Ashtabula's Memorial Day parade canceled
- Conneaut resident arrested on money laundering charges
- Car versus semi-truck crash leaves driver seriously injured
- New senior housing coming to Ashtabula
- Ashtabula County Grand Jury Indictments
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mark submerged stone wall in Ashtabula Harbor
- It’s time to put your health first
- Black Rock celebrates opening
