SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Pictures depicting the lives of St. John High School students from infancy to the present day brought back memories for the Class of 2022 and their families.
While proud mothers and fathers used cell phones to record the evening more than a few wiped tears from their eyes.
Sister Maureen Burke, St. John School president, said the class had a lot of challenges and met them all. “They really withstood this whole coronavirus pandemic,” she said.
“We know they will make a difference,” she said of the class’s entry into the world.
St. John School Principal Scott Plescia agreed. “They are great leaders and they will be missed,”he said of the graduates...I am so proud of them,” he said.
St. John School Guidance Counselor Therese Chadowski, who is retiring this year, was the commencement speaker. She urged the students to strive for excellence but to also take time to relax and recharge.
Chadowski said it is important to find ways to recharge, like taking a trip or just a walk in the park. She also spoke of her challenges in retirement where she said she hopes to reconnect with family after two years of pandemic related challenges.
Chadowski told the students that they should return and visit the school often and told them that there time at St. John will prepare them for a much longer time as adults.
“I am here to remind you that no matter how long you have been at St. John it is only a blink,” she said.
“Go into the future with energy, enthusiasm and drive. Expect some days to be hard,” she told the students.
Dominic Keck, Class of 2022 valedictorian, was the student speaker for the evening.
The students received their diplomas from Plescia and when all had returned to their seats received an ovation from parents and friends.
Towards the end of the ceremony the students were asked to turn and face their families and moved their tassels from one side of their cap to the other, depicting their graduation reality.
While the students baby pictures and present day shots were shown on a screen in the gymnasium the plans of each students were also shown on the screen.
Some were planning to go into the labor market in the region while others are planning to attend colleges near and far. Destinations included Kent State Ashtabula, Ohio State University, the local wastewater treatment plant to name a few.
The students scholarships were also listed in the program detailing the variety of offers they each received from different colleges and universities.
