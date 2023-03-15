Ashtabula County’s flirtation with spring-like weather ended with a wallop Tuesday. But don’t despair, because in a day or two temperatures will reach above freezing again.
A winter weather advisory remained in effect until 2 a.m. today, bringing more lake effect snow to northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland.
Along the lakeshore in Ashtabula County, residents saw 2-3 inches of the white stuff, compared to 6-8 inches in Jefferson and Pierpont.
Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches were expected Tuesday evening in inland Ashtabula and eastern Ashtabula County. Wind gusts sometimes reached as high as 30 mph throughout the day, according to the NWS.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol warned of slippery road conditions and poor visibility.
No widespread traffic accidents were reported by safety departments Tuesday afternoon.
Maximum snowfall rates of one inch per hour were possible at times throughout Tuesday afternoon, according to NWS.
Temperatures are expected to creep above freezing today, with a little sunshine peeking out by afternoon.
On Thursday, expect a high of 51 degrees with cloudy skies, according to the NWS.
For the weekend, expect temperatures to hover around 30 degrees, according to NWS.
