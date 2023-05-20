Early spring can seem more like winter for sports fans who bundle up to face sub-freezing temperatures, rain maybe even some snow.
Brisk winds also bring an added challenge to spring sports fans as they watch tennis, softball, baseball and track. Blankets are a key resource for many fans seeking to stay warm while watching family and friends compete on area fields.
As the weather warms many will wear shirts and t-shirts while others stay bundled up to stay warm as the seasons wind down.
The final two weeks of spring sports will probably bring the warm weather and make it shorts and t-shirts for everyone. Umbrellas are often a key item to pack for area fans as thunderstorm season kicks into full gear.
The warm weather will be a welcome experience for many athletes and fans, but distance runners may be a little less enthusiastic as the warm temperatures make it tougher to run long distances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.