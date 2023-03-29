From staff reports
ASHTABULA — Sweep away old fines when you make a payment today through Monday on cases 2021 or older at Municipal Court.
A minimum payment of $100 must be made, and the court will match any qualifying payment made at Court or online (statutory fines and restitution are excluded).
The Spring Clean Up program includes probation fees as well. A minimum payment of $20 must be made at court or online and the payment will be matched. Visit the court’s website at www.ashtabulamunicpalcourt.com
