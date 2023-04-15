Spring can be a volatile place in Ashtabula County as high winds can cut loose off Lake Erie and random thunderstorms often blast the area.
Athletes must put up with drastic day-to-day weather changes and residents often get stock inside with rain pounding the roof.
In between storms, residents have found ways to enjoy the outdoors, sneaking out for some canoeing, running or a brisk walk.
Construction workers also have to take advantage of breaks in the weather in an attempt to try and make construction deadlines.
Many area families took Monday to enjoy area parks and ball fields with an extra day off from school for the Easter holiday.
Area marinas are also getting prepped for the upcoming season with dock work beginning in earnest before many boats are placed in the water in May.
