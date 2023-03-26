Forty years ago this week, Ashtabula’s Steve Reichert opened the doors to Sports & Sports and established what has become a staple family-owned business in the community supplying everything from letterman’s jackets to team sports equipment to high school spirit apparel for generations of Northeast Ohio families.
How does a small business serve a community successfully for so long?
“All you have to do is adapt,” Reichert said in an interview Tuesday. “And I’ve been lucky enough to have tremendous employees. I’ve had a lot of employees who have lasted a long time, so I’ve been really fortunate for that.”
Reichert bought the original Sports & Sports in 1983 from Dave Fortney and opened a new location off of North Ridge Road in Madison before buying a screenprinting business in Conneaut and opening a location on Center Street in Ashtabula in 1987.
This would bring a whole new market to the business that has kept it supplying local team sports including equipment and apparel for baseball, softball, basketball, football, wrestling, track and field, and other sports for nearly four decades.
The store also supplies apparel for a host of area companies and different athletic leagues, clubs, and organizations.
“Instead of having to farm all of our lettering out and being at the mercy of whoever we farmed it out to and waiting on delivery — I got tired of that,” Reichert explained. “The team business started to grow at that point. It was no part of the business when we first opened up; we were 100% retail.”
After buying another sporting goods store in downtown Ashtabula, Reichert opened a combined Sports & Sports/Screenworks location on Lake Avenue in the Ashtabula Harbor in 1989.
“With Screenworks, team sports started at about 20% of the business, but now it’s flipped and is probably 80% of the business,” he said, adding that the entire way small businesses function has changed drastically over the years.
The store opened at a time before online sales, which really changed the game for retail in a lot of ways, Reichert said. Sports & Sports used to sell 25 pairs of shoes on any given Saturday, but over the years that part of the business has faded.
“When the big box stores started coming in, they kept cutting into our shoe business. and then when online started up, that pretty much finished it off,” he said. The store still sells shoes, but often it’s now athletic wear for specific sports.
“As retail shifted because of the internet, we just went more and more into our team business, but we’ve always done a lot of school letterman’s jackets, usually more than 300 a year,” he said.
Bonnie Borso is the head of the embroidery department and has been at Sports & Sports/Screenworks for 36 years. She recalled Tuesday how she sees high school students wearing their jackets out in the community and feels a sense of pride.
“I would go to the mall and see those kids wearing them and I’d hit one of the people I was with and say, ‘I did that!,” she said. “It was a lot of pride.”
Over the last decade, Reichert said, the rate of change for small businesses has increased even more rapidly, culminating with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID was a challenge for all businesses, let alone ours. But coming out of COVID, things have kicked into gear and we’ve been going strong ever since.”
Navigating this successfully has come down to the relationships that Reichert and the store has built over the years with members of the community, coaches, and athletics directors throughout the area.
“There are lots of opportunities,” he said. “It all still comes down to basic customer service. If you deliver a good product at a fair price, on-time, and consistently, people are going to keep coming back.”
Reichert has had one generation of high school students after another not only get their jackets, equipment, and team apparel from Sports & Sports, but also work there.
“A lot of the people who came to us in high school are now married and have their kids, and now even those kids are older and having kids,” Reichert said. “And it’s amazing to see them all come through.”
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere managed Sports & Sports in Ashtabula for five years before moving on to the Chamber of Commerce and then his current position.
In an interview Wednesday, Timonere said the city’s locally-owned businesses and entrepreneurs are the foundation of the community, recalling how much he learned working with Reichert.
“That dollar that you spend at that local store is multiplied throughout the community,” he said. “What Steve taught me about being a manager and customer service, I’ve used all of that wisdom throughout my life and into the position I’m in today.”
In 2000, Reichert moved Sports & Sports to North Ridge Road in Ashtabula near the Ashtabula Towne Square, and then in 2010 built a new location across from Walmart where it currently operates.
Some highlights for the store, Reichert said, have been when the Cleveland Indians went to the World Series in 1995 and when the Cavaliers won the NBA championship in 2016.
“It was absolutely crazy. A lot of shirts,” he said. “And then when the Cavs won the championship, unbelievable. Lines of people in the stores.”
Reichert is proud of the store’s role serving the Ashtabula community.
“I think we’ve been a real positive for Ashtabula. We’ve been consistent, if nothing else,” he said. “I’m not sure we offer anything a big box store can’t offer, but I think we make it more unique and personalized to our area. Everything changes, but personalization is a big deal.”
Reichert has no plans to retire anytime soon, but admitted he can’t go forever and that he hopes to sell the store to someone at some point so it can continue to operate.
“That would be the best thing, but you never know,” Reichert said. “It’s been a good 40 years. I can’t complain.”
