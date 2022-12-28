A lengthy process to develop a sports gaming option in Ohio is nearing a conclusion as some sites are set to open on January 1 while others plan to start soon thereafter, said Jessica Franks, communications director for the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
The state legislature created the sports gaming option just over a year ago and finalized with more legislation in March. The legislation put together a lengthy process to bring the opportunity to life.
Applicants to participate in the gaming opportunities have been completed and approved for numerous Ashtabula County entitites, according to information provided by Franks.
SPIRE Institute, operating as "Out of the Gate, Inc.," has a conditional approval for a Type A and a Type B operating license which authorizes setting up a sports book on site at the Harpersfield Township campus, Franks said. She said a Class A license holder is allowed to have a higher betting limit and offer more services through an existing gambling company.
SPIRE Institute was not able to respond to requests for comment on Tuesday afternoon.
Twenty two groups were approved for the type A license with many of the approved sites being onsite of professional sports teams or existing gambling facilities.
Type C license applicants in the area include the Crow's Nest and Iroquois Lounge in Ashtabula, The Inn in Andover, Truck World in Conneaut, the Clay Street Bar and Grill in Austinburg Township and Chicken and Things/528, Duffy's Tavern, Madison Tap House and The Pub, all in Madison.
The Type C license allows for gambling through kiosks at the existing establishments with specific limits.
Franks said there are about 1,000 establishments that have been conditionally approved for operation. She said some will be ready to go January 1 while others will star operation later.
She said Type C applicants had to meet four criteria for approval. They have to a have a liquor permit, an existing location, be a for-profit operation and be recommended by the Ohio Lottery Commission.
Franks said 98 percent of the taxes on sports gambling will go to Ohio schools with one half to be used for sports and other extra-curricular activities and the other half to whatever educational purposes the legislature chooses to stipulate.
She said the final two percent will be used to help people deal with gambling problems. Franks said a small portion will also be used for Department of Veterans Services programs.
