HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — SPIRE Institute plans to showcase facilities and programs on Oct. 22 with an open house at the facility.
“This is our first year doing an open house for the public,” said Lindsay Bell, customer engagement specialist for SPIRE Institute.
She said a craft and local business fair with 32 vendors will occur in the swimming building adjacent to FUEL cafeteria which will also be open for visitors to eat. Bell said about half the vendors are local businesses and half are crafters.
Bell said the event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include tours of the campus, open gym time, a meet and greet with coaches/olympians and games for children.
She said the facility has undergone a renovation that includes new photographs and other aesthetic improvements.
Bell said visitors may able to watch a soccer or lacrosse camp in session as well.
A face painter is scheduled to be on site for the event and a bouncy house will be available for children to enjoy, Bell said.
SPIRE Institute is in the midst of building a new hotel, with partners, at the eastern edge of the campus and planning to add dormitories in the years to come, said SPIRE Institute Co-Manager Richard Odell.
He said the students at the institute expanded significantly this year.
SPIRE Institute has added a women’s basketball team, a wrestling program and a lacrosse program to the possible choices for students that come from all over the world.
Geneva High School also uses track and football facilities at the site as their home facility.
The athletic facility has also hosted the Big 10 Indoor Track and Field Championships, the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships, the Atlantic 10 Swimming and Diving Championships to name a few.
O’Dell said SPIRE Institute plans to increase large events in the years to come.
