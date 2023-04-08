HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two major national sporting events are scheduled for June and early July at SPIRE Academy.
The USA Wrestling Under 23 Nationals and Under 20 World team trials are scheduled simultaneously for the early part of June, said SPIRE Academy Community Engagement Coordinator Keith Webb.
“We are expecting about 1,000 competitors and 2,000 to 3,000 spectators,” Webb said of the event scheduled for June 2-4.
Later in June the USA Track and Field National Youth Outdoor Championships are scheduled to come to town on June 26 and continue through July 2.
The organizers are expecting 2,000 competitors between 8 and 18 years of age and thousands more spectators, Webb said.
Webb said SPIRE Academy is working with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and the governing bodies of wrestling and track on the details of the event. He said they are working on a plan for parking, especially for the track and field event.
Webb said SPIRE Academy will be looking for volunteers to assist at both events as they draw closer.
Another big event is scheduled to come to SPIRE Academy on April 21-22. Webb said 70 athletes from all over Ohio are scheduled to compete 11 different events at the Buckeye Wheelchair games.
Webb said the academy is also working with the Ashtabula County YMCA providing a youth soccer clinic at 10 a.m. at Edgewood High school on April 15.
A new obstacle course is also scheduled to open late in April in the soccer/basketball building.
Long-range plans are also moving along at SPIRE Academy, according to co-director Brian O’Dell. He said the completion of the on-campus hotel is still on pace for an August opening.
The Marriott TownPlaceSuites broke ground in November 2021 and is scheduled to have 89 suites and provide more options for families of those attending the academy as well as athletes and families in town for competitions throughout the year.
The academy is also working on expanded dorm facilities to provide shelter for the growing student body coming to the school and sports facility from all over the world.
O’Dell said the school is hoping to have 150-160 students by mid-fall of 2023.
