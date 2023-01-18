HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The potential of sports gambling at SPIRE Institute was a topic of residents who attended a Harpersfield Township Trustees work session recently.
SPIRE institute Managing Partner Jonathan Ehrenfeld took questions regarding sports gambling license the organization applied for near the end of 2022, said Harpersfield Township Trustee Jim Pristov.
Legalized sports gambling in Ohio took effect on Jan. 1.
The A and B licenses would allow for online sports gambling and for a “brick-and-mortar” operation. Pristov said an announcement regarding the plans for the sports gambling site would likely be made7 in April.
Pristov said Ehrenfeld told the residents that operation would not include casino-like games, but would include food.
He said Ehrenfeld confirmed that SPIRE Institute is also in the process of purchasing Motel 6 near the intersection of Interstate 90 and Route 534 across from the SPIRE complex.
“It is going to be closed for some upgrading,” Pristov said.
Pristov said his main concern is that development north of Interstate 90 on Route 534 be done with proper signage, appropriate landscaping and other needed elements of a growth plan.
He said the township changed zoning options so the area south of Interstate 90 would not be zoned for industry or business focusing development north of Interstate 90.
He said there is a Joint Economic Development District meeting scheduled today to continue discussions regarding projects in the area of SPIRE Institute that now owns about 800 acres of land.
SPIRE Institute Managing Partner Richard O’Dell has explained the academy’s goal of increasing students to the 140 range and well beyond that in the years to come.
Plans to continue to develop small dormitory units are under way and a long-term goal of a large multi-story dormitory is also on the drawing boards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.