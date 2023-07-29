HARPERSFIELD — SPIRE Academy is seeking to increase employment on campus and expects other businesses in the area to offer new opportunities, said SPIRE Academy Managing Partner Jonathan Ehrenfeld in an email interview.
Ehrenfeld said the academy presently employs about 175 people, but hopes to expand to 400-500 in the coming years. He said the Starbucks Cafe is expected to open soon and employ 20 people.
The new Marriott TownPlace Suites Hotel is also scheduled to open in October and will employ 15 people, Ehrenfeld said. He said a restaurant and tap house will employ 15 to 20 and also open during the fall.
“So we’re seeing dozens and dozens of jobs that are being crated directly from the campus itself. In addition to that, we’re opening an 8,000-square foot medical center that is going to be in our aquatics building and they’re anticipating approximately 20 professionals working,” he said.
“When you talk about the indirect impact. you’re into the thousands.”
Partnerships continue to develop with northeastern Ohio universities, Ehrenfeld said.
“We recently launched a number of enhancements to our performance center, which is our center where we train the athletes in strength, endurance and speed. ... That is the center that universities are very interested in spending their time in because they want to understand the athlete as a whole,” he said.
Ehrenfeld said partnerships with universities such as Kent State and Case Western Reserve are being created.
“We expect that either later this year or some time in 2024, we will have some of those partnerships launched,” he said.
Ehrenfeld also said the boarding school experience is something foreign students are interested in because it gets them a step closer to attending an American university. He said SPIRE Academy can be helpful to families from all over the world as the students seek to be better athletes and move toward studying in the United States at the collegiate level.
Ehrenfeld did not comment on properties purchased in Harpersfield, Geneva, Geneva Township and Geneva-on-the-Lake and what they might be used for in the future.
Ehrenfeldalso did not comment on a gambling permit awpplication filed late last year with the state of Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.