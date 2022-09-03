HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — A substantial growth in the number of residential students at SPIRE Institute is just the beginning.
School leaders hope the growth becomes a long-term pattern that will necessitate new buildings to house the students and programs.
The growth in students in the school’s programs that feature basketball, wrestling, track and field, swimming and video game competition; and next year lacrosse and soccer included an enrollment jump from 35 students to more than 75 in one year, said SPIRE Institute Co-Managing Director Richard O’Dell.
“It has been a very good start,” O’Dell said of the school year that brought students from 21 nations to the campus. He said the international growth is expected to continue and more housing for students will be needed and more hotel space as well.
The Marriott TownePlace Suites is taking form on the northwestern portion of the campus. “It is going to go fast now,” O’Dell said. The hotel is a partnership that includes the Institute and JCI Contractors.
The organization is not sitting on their laurels. “There is discussion about the next hotel we want to put on the property,” he said.
O’Dell said the land east of the former Chops restaurant is the likely site for a second hotel.
“We are booking more big events,” he said of the need for more hotel rooms.
O’Dell said the interest in SPIRE Institute as an international destination has grown significantly. He said the international student presence is also a marketing point for American students.
“Families are saying I want my child in that international setting,” he said.
The long term plan includes four 150 student dormitories but the timetable is not yet decided for a variety of reasons but cost is one side of the equation, O’Dell said. He said the cost of one of the buildings has jumped from $15 million to $17 million with supply costs sky rocketing due to inflation.
“The grand plan has four of them in a village,” he said. O’Dell said SPIRE Institute hopes to have the capacity to house 600 students on campus.
O’Dell said the addition of the soccer and lacrosse programs is expected to increase the need for housing.
SPIRE Institute has purchased a lot of land in the area and hopes to continue to grown in the years to come.
A wide variety of national events are held at the campus including the Big 10 Indoor Track and Field Championships; a national masters swimming competition and many regional volleyball and soccer tournaments.
SPIRE Institute also housed a variety of summer camps that drew hundreds of students to the campus.
