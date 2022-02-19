HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Swimming, track, indoor soccer and basketball are keeping athletes busy at SPIRE Institute.
The Atlantic 10 Swimming and Diving Championships took over the swimming portion of the athletic complex on Saturday. The event concluded on Saturday evening with the finals in swimming events.
Team buses and cars from around the country filled the parking area as Atlantic 10 swim teams showed their best stuff, and tried to stay warm when stepping outside into bone chilling temperatures.
Jeff Orloff, SPIRE Institute chief operating officer, said this week was the start of a busy time at the complex, and it went well. An even busier week is on deck, he said.
"We start planning for this at the beginning of swim season, which was in October," said Josh Ptak, SPIRE Institute aquatic facility director. Ptak administers the swim meets at SPIRE Institute. He said the event went well.
Orloff said there were fewer local volunteers involved in the swim meet this year because the Athletic 10 brought their own volunteers, to reduce the potential person to person contact due to COVID-19 concerns.
Orloff said SPIRE Institute was very happy to have competitions with no restrictions on the amount of people in the building this year, after pandemic limitations in 2020 and 2021.
Orloff said organizers are working hard to maintain safe practices, but are happy to be able to have more fans in the various venues.
The Big 10 Indoor Track and Field Championships start mid-week, and the North East Conference Swimming and Diving Championships will take place at SPIRE as well, Orloff said.
Orloff said more of the parking and volunteer aspects of the events are handled by staff. He said snow removal and parking coordination are handled by "members of our team".
The Ohio High School Track and Field Coaches Association Indoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled for March 4 and 5.
The USA Artistic Swimming Junior and Senior Championships will take place from April 6 to 10.
All of the events are open for paying customers. More information may be obtained at spireinstitute.org
