HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Work has started on the new hotel at SPIRE Institute, but plans to open a restaurant are on hold due to lack of potential employees, said Richard O’Dell, co-managing director of SPIRE Institute.
As the weather has finally improved, earth-moving equipment is rolling near the northern-most entrance to the complex off of Route 534. The hotel is expected to include 89 suites. A Starbucks is planned in the same area.
O’Dell said the restaurant, which was planned for a late April opening at the site of the former Chops, is on hold because the SPIRE Institute was not able to find employees to staff the facility.
Development on site continues at the eastern end of the complex with two more modular dormitory structures constructed with two more planned for the near future.
O’Dell said the dorms will help continue growth in the SPIRE Institute program until a larger more permanent dormitory structure can be built.
“Our projected enrollment for fall is 100 students,” he said.
That would double the amount of students at the facility from this academic year, which is coming to a close.
O’Dell said SPIRE Institute is adding new majors for the program including women’s basketball, wrestling (started this year), soccer and possibly lacrosse in the fall.
“We are constantly checking the market,” he said.
The enrollment for the summer camp program is up with less COVID-19 concerns and other factors that provided challenges during the summers of 2020 and 2021.
Seniors are scheduled to graduate from SPIRE Institute at 2 pm. on May 21. Grand River Academy presently handles the educational instruction side of the program. O’Dell said that should continue until SPIRE Institute is accredited in the next several years.
SPIRE Institute will be hosting the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships from May 26 to 28.
