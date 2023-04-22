HARPERSFIELD — Sixty athletes from all over Ohio, and a few from surrounding states, gathered this weekend to compete in the Buckeye Wheelchair Games.
Competition began Friday morning and continues today at SPIRE Academy.
“They are doing 11 sports,” said Keith Webb, community engagement coordinator for SPIRE.
Tonie Byrd of Ashland said she enjoys competing every year.
“I get to see people I don’t get to see throughout the year,” she said.
The games are a cooperative effort between SPIRE Academy, the Ohio Veterans Administration and the Ohio chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans Association.
Richard Chavers of Troy said he enjoys trying to improve his performances in a variety of events.
Mark Perkins of Suffield competed in a variety of events including the shot put, discus and javelin.
“He’d be lost without this. ... He’s my inspiration,” said Perkins’ wife Eva.
Rory Cooper, a competitor and event organizer, took the time to show other competitors the details of his “slalom” course. He is a bio- mechanical engineer and works on the event through the Pittsburgh Veterans Administration.
Cooper said he served from 1976-82 and has been involved in wheelchair athletics for 39 years. He said he designed the obstacle course to help competitors improve in tasks that they face in every day life.
Jennifer McCarty of the Buckeye Chapter of the Paralyzed American Veterans said the program is important to a lot of the athletes.
SPIRE Academy is a training facility for the wheelchair athletes that have a wide range of disabilities. McCarty said veterans must have be honorably discharged and have a confirmed case of Multiple Sclerosis, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) or a spinal injury to become a member of PAV.
“A lot of our competitors are low income,” McCarty said.
The organization assists some athletes in paying for event-related expenses.
The competition is free of charge and spectators are able to attend at no cost.
“It is an honor for SPIRE to host the Buckeye Wheelchair Games for the eighth time. The Paralyzed Veterans of America and the Cleveland VA do an outstanding job running the games...The SPIRE staff really looks forward to this event each year as we get the opportunity to see and cheer on the athletes that train right here at SPIRE,” he said.
Chris Juncker, a teacher at Edgewood High School, has been involved with the event since 2013 and brought 24 students to the event this year. He said the students love to cheer on the athletes and study their names before arriving at the event.
