HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Students from 21 countries gathered from all corners of the globe this week as SPIRE Institute started a new year of education and sports development.
Katherine Reedy, dean of academics for SPIRE Institute, said the education easily moves to international topics because of the origins of the students. She said the eclectic nature of the students plays into a “project-based” educational philosophy.
“I like it more than a more traditional school back home. ... It is more hands-on,” said Chloe Mullen of Morgantown, W.Va.
Reedy said the students at SPIRE jumped from 46 last school year to 75 to start this year.
“We will likely have 80 by the beginning of October,” she said.
Reedy said it is a challenge to run a school when the enrollment is unclear until even after the school year has started, but the staff is understanding and makes it work.
The first day of classes was Monday and Reedy said all the students, teachers and related staff met together to try and form a cohesive mindset going into the new year.
The students will be concentrating on a competitive major including swimming, track and field, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse and competitive gaming as well as the group educational experience.
The school is in the process of applying for accreditation from the New England Association of Schools and colleges. The school is presently accredited through Grand River Academy.
The accreditation process will likely take 18 months to two years and evaluators will start visiting this fall, Reedy said.
“Grand River has been incredibly supportive,” she said.
One of the important lessons students learn early is they need to be flexible.
“We want our students to understand life is messy. Sometimes the best plans may need revised,” Reedy said.
Reedy said the student body has increased with numbers growing with the addition of a women’s basketball program and two post-graduate men’s teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.