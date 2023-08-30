HARPERSFIELD — Enrollment at SPIRE Academy is up significantly with students coming from 32 countries and 21 states, said SPIRE Academy Co-Managing Director Richard O’Dell.
He said there were 120-130 students on campus Tuesday for the first day of school. He said he expects enrollment to increase to about 150 by October.
O’Dell said many students from outside the United States have to wait to get permission through an embassy to come to the U.S. and are not able to make the beginning of the session.
O’Dell said the academy recently built five two-story dormitory buildings and three of them are ready for students and two should be ready in about a week.
The academy has added numerous programs the last several years to supplement the basketball, track and field and swimming that have been the bread and butter of the academy. He said there has been growing interest in e-sports, soccer, lacrosse and wrestling.
Most of the students arrived at the campus on Saturday and moved into their dorms. He said the academy is going to focus on building community during the first several weeks.
The school is run through Grand River Academy until SPIRE Academy receives its own certification. O’Dell said that process could be completed by as early as next June.
Phillip Darrin has been hired as SPIRE’s head of school, and spent time interacting with the new students on Tuesday.
He said the first two weeks all students will be taking the same classes in human development. Darrin said the classes will focus on health and other subjects.
“A lot of it is mindset, cultural differences, ethics and more,” Darrin said.
The first week will include 10 three-hour mini-classes and the second week will feature eight 90-minute classes.
“We are spending a lot of time getting to know each other,” he said.
After two weeks the students will broaden their academic classes and start their sport “majors.” The students will also have access to high-tech operations that include a recovery center and a performance center. The performance center uses a variety of machines to maximize athletic readiness and another adjacent area focuses on recovery from workouts.
Darrin said about 70 percent of the students are male and 30 percent female. He said there is also a larger group of younger students this year.
“We have more ninth graders and more 10th graders,” he said.
Most of the students last year were seniors or post-graduation competitors.
