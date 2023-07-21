HARPERSFIELD — SPIRE Academy continues to grow along Route 534 north of Interstate 90, with related businesses surrounding the educational and sports complex.
SPIRE Academy Co-Managing Director Richard O’Dell has shed light on the continued growth at the institution while other properties in the area have been purchased separately by SPIRE Managing Partner Jonathan Ehrenfeld.
O’Dell has spent much of the last 18 months attempting to grow the SPIRE Academy educational institution with students coming from around the world. He said he hopes for substantial growth this coming fall.
The school attracts students interested in participating in specific sports while getting an education on campus. Grand River Academy is the accredited educational institution but O’Dell said SPIRE Academy hopes to have the school certified on it’s own in the future.
The academy is providing more sports opportunities each year with wrestling and lacrosse being added to the programs that include Esports, basketball, track and field, swimming to name a few.
O’Dell has said the academy hopes to eventual construct four 150 student dorms but over the short run are building smaller structures that can house students.
SPIRE officials have been busy this summer conducing a wide variety of camps on site and preparing for new students to arrive on campus in September.
Plans for a new Get Go convenience store have been discussed at Harpersfield Township Trustees meetings with the new facility possibly being located on land owned by SPIRE and adjacent to the new Starbucks that is nearing completion.
A Marriott Hotel is also being constructed near the entrance to the facility. O’Dell has also said other hotels are being discussed.
A variety of land and businesses have been purchased by SPIRE Academy, but details for their expected use have not been announced.
The facility has also hosted a wide variety of national and local events this past year, drawing thousands of athletes and spectators.
In June SPIRE Academy hosted a national wrestling competition followed by the USA Track and Field Junior Nationals. The Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships have become a fixture at the facility.
The addition of soccer, lacrosse and other sports is expected to increase the need for dormitories at SPIRE in the year to come.
