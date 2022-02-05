ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Special Olympians had a memorable night refining their basketball skills and meeting new friends on Saturday evening at Edgewood High School.
Organizers said the event brought Special Olympians together with the staff of Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities and players from the Edgewood High School boys and girls high school basketball teams.
For six years, the game has grown into an event that leaves everybody with smiles on their faces, according to organizers and staff of the ACBDD.
Jay Bowler, junior varsity boys basketball coach, said it started as a small event and has grown.
“It kind of turned into something a little bigger,” Bowler said.
Prior to the game, the high school students ran drills with the Special Olympic players.
“We get a lot from them,” Bowler said.
Ashtabula County Special Olympics Coordinator Kris DeCaro said the event is memorable not only because of the finances raised to pay for the cost of Special Olympics, but the joy it brings the players.
“It’s important because it is important to our athletes,” she said. DeCaro said it is especially important after two years of shutting down the program due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“They [the athletes] are like wild horses. They want to get out,” she said.
DeCaro said the annual budget is more than $30,000 and includes programs in basketball, bowling, softball aquatics and track and field.
Edgewood High School Athletic Director Steve Kray said the goal was to raise $5,000 from the event.
