ANDOVER — Village council and several surrounding townships voted Monday to stay with Community Care Ambulance after considering other options for ambulance service.
The area has run into ambulance service challenges since the Andover Emergency Room was closed in the spring of 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
The lack of a local emergency facility changed the ambulance run from 30 minutes to three hours in some cases, according to Andover council members.
During the time a Community Care ambulance is taking a patient to Meadville, Chardon, Conneaut or Ashtabula other patients end up having to wait for assistance.
Area leaders listened to an ambulance service option from Pierpont Fire Department but ultimately decided to stay with Community Care, said Andover Mayor Jerry Dibell.
Dibell and other township officials said a meeting with CCA is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Andover Village Hall to discuss expectations and other details of any future final agreement.
Dibell said he has a lot of questions, and expectations, for ambulance service to be included in a potential new contract after discussions with village residents and first responders.
Representatives of the village, Andover Township, Williamsfield Township, Richmond Township and Wayne Township voted to stay with CCA but Cherry Valley Township has decided to go to South Central Ambulance District for ambulance service.
Cherry Valley Trustee Chairman Mark Savel said the trustees recently made the decision to go with SCAD at a regular trustee meeting. "It was unanimous between all the trustess," he said.
Savel said one of the advantages with SCAD is annual $15 family memberships that allow any household member to be transported without additional costs after insurance pays allowable portion of bill. He said the move to SCAD will occur after details of the present contract with CCA are complete.
Local leaders said the Thursday meeting will also attempt to provide a way for all the municipalities contracts to be in the same time frame as they presently are on different time schedules.
There has also been discussion about the possibility of forming an ambulance district in the south eastern part of the county. The meeting could include conversations about how the contract could eventually allow for such a possibility, Dibell said.
He said the possibility of a mutual aide agreement with other departments, including Pierpont Fire Department, could help solve the lack of coverage during long transports by CCA.
