ASHTABULA — Pauly and the Greaseballs, a tribute band to the Beach Boys, will perform May 6 at Mt. Carmel Community Center, part of the Our Lady of Peace Parish.
Cost is $25 per person. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m., catered by Sticky Fingers BBQ. Music starts at 7 p.m.
“It’s a show like no other, bringing the wonderful sounds of summer to Ashtabula,” said Julius Petro, event coordinator. “It will be fun. I want people to go, relax and have fun.”
The group has been together for more than 32 years, and they have toured all over North America, performing such hits as “Good Vibrations,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” and “Barbara Ann,” to name a few.
“Their music brings back memories,” Petro said. “It’s the music we grew up with.”
The purpose of the concert is to raise money so the community center can continue to operate and upgrade as needed, Petro said.
“Tckets are going fast,”he said. “I’m selling 300 tickets and 200 have already been sold.”
To get your ticket, call Petro at 440-969-0385.
