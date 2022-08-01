ASHTABULA — Honoring the fallen soldier and supporting the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice was the point of a dedication of a Gold Star Family Memorial Monument on Friday evening at the Feed Our Vets building.
“This is a honor no one wants,” said Rev. Leonard Jury, commandant of the Henry Kalinowski 782 Marine Corps League. He said a Gold Star Family has an immediate family member who died while in service to our country during a time of conflict.
Four families were honored on Friday evening, as they received support after dealing with the loss of a loved one.
Kyle R. McKee, of Leroy Township, was honored after he was killed in Nov. 12, 2020, while on a special forces operation for the United States Army.
Ryan Christopher Sweesy, a graduate of Harbor High School, was honored for his service after he died on Oct. 26, 2019, while serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.
Thomas Cole Walker, a Conneaut High School graduate, was honored for his service after he was killed on Oct. 26, 2019, during a training exercise in North Carolina.
Michael Runyan, of Newark, was honored after his serving in Iraq, where he was killed on July 21, 2010, while serving in the U.S. Army. Runyan has family in Ashtabula County and was buried at Greenlawn Memory Gardens in North Kingsville.
Family members shared a little about each soldier and helped unveil the new monument that was constructed outside the front door of the Feed Our Vets building on Center Street.
Tracy Bidwell, director of Feed Our Vets Ashtabula, worked with Kori Campbell of Marcy Funeral Home in Conneaut, and other individuals and organizations, to make the project a reality. She thanked the Conneaut Elks Club and the Lubrizol company that helped improve the building in June with a large work day.
Campbell said she got a call from Bidwell about a year ago to discuss the design of a memorial to honor Gold Star families. She said she hopes the memorial will be meaningful to those who lost a loved one in the service of their country.
Blue Star Mother DeeDee Gibson shared the symbolism of the Blue Star Flag. She said the red is for the blood shed, the white is for the purity of spirit and the blue star is to signify the loyalty, honor and duty of a soldier.
McKee’s father, Steven McKee, said a portion of Route 86 in Geauga County was recently named in his son’s honor. He said the “Tribute to the Fallen” recently stopped at their home to honor Kyle.
McKee’s service in special forces made his life especially dangerous. “He would never tell us when he left but would always call us when he got back,” Steve McKee said.
