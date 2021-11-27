Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%.