Area small businesses got a special spot on center stage during Small Business Saturday, which was celebrated throughout Ashtabula County and beyond.
The event was initiated on Nov. 27, 2010, and has featured small businesses every year on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. The event was started by American Express and the promotion widened to small business organizations as well as the credit card company.
The Lift Bridge Community Association celebrated the event with every shopper that spent more than $30 at stores in Ashtabula Harbor earning a spot in a raffle for gift certificates from the merchants in the ALBA, said Toni Carlisle from the LBCA.
Business owners in Ashtabula Harbor, and other areas, reported brisk traffic on Saturday.
"We did some shopping and ended up at Harbor Perk," said Carrie Kaydo-Charles.
"We try to shop at three or four shops," said her husband Joe Charles before heading off to their next shopping destination.
Heartmade Boutique owner Melody Shiflet said Saturday morning had brisk sales.
"It's busy until the football game starts," she said of the noon start time for the Ohio State-Michigan game.
Shiflet said she had her biggest Black Friday sales day ever this year.
Darlene Gegan, of North Kingsville, said she was on Bridge Street to shop locally.
"We had a little rush this morning. They came in before we had put the lights on," said Anzietti DiPierro at Bridge Street Art Works.
"They were knocking down the door," said Judy Campbell, also of Bridge Street Art Works.
Melissa Dailey came all the way from Canfield, in southern Mahoning County, to shop at small businesses in Ashtabula.
Carlisle said she there is no other place she would be than in Ashtabula Harbor.
"We have the best customers who understand the importance of shopping locally," she said.
"It has been going good so far [Small Business Saturday] is always one of my biggest days," said Dean Lillvis, owner of Adrift on Bridge Street.
The Refindary Vintage Market in Jefferson reported strong sales as well.
"This is comparable to last year. ... We open at 10 and we had people in the parking lot waiting," said RVM owner Tina Fuller.
